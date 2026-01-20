Economic Jitters: Market Fluctuations Amid Trump's Greenland Gambit

Stocks tumbled on Tuesday as markets reacted to President Donald Trump's revived push to control Greenland. The dollar fell for the second day, while U.S. Treasury yields soared to four-month highs. Trump's threats of additional tariffs on Europe heightened concerns among investors, leading to the resurgence of the 'Sell America' trade.

The market shift gained momentum in Asia, with investors seeking refuge in safe-haven assets such as gold and the Swiss franc. Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dropped significantly, signaling market trepidation. European futures also pointed to a subdued opening, reflecting the global ripple effect.

The focus now shifts to Davos, where Trump plans to discuss acquiring Greenland. Meanwhile, Japan experienced a selloff in bonds, driven by fiscal concerns under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. Gold prices continue to surge, capturing attention amid economic uncertainties.

