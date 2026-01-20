Spain in Mourning: Tragic Train Collision Investigated

Spain has initiated a three-day mourning period as the nation grapples with the aftermath of a fatal train accident that resulted in at least 40 deaths. Emergency crews persist in their efforts to locate any additional bodies.

Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska revealed that search teams may have discovered three more victims yet to be included in the official death toll. The incident occurred when two trains collided on a route between Malaga and Madrid, with the brunt of the impact affecting a train coming from Madrid to Huelva.

Officials, led by Transport Minister Óscar Puente, are currently investigating the cause of the incident, described as puzzling due to the straightness of the track and the normal speeds of the trains. Spain's DNA sampling initiative for identifying victims underscores the impact of this tragedy.

