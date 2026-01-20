Polish Airports Reopen Amid Military Operations

Eastern Poland's Rzeszow and Lublin airports reopened Tuesday morning after a temporary closure to accommodate military operations, according to the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PANSA).

Military aircraft were engaged in routine exercises, with no identified threats to Polish airspace, assured Ewa Zlotnicka, a spokesperson from the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces. The maneuvers ensured uninterrupted national security.

Deputy Defence Minister Cezary Tomczyk, in a TVN24 interview at 0630 GMT, reported the presence of two German Eurofighters alongside Ukrainian forces, actively neutralizing Russian drones near the Polish border.

