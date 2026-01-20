Left Menu

Polish Airports Reopen Amid Military Operations

Rzeszow and Lublin airports in Poland resumed operations after temporarily closing for military flights. Despite routine military activity, no threats were present in the Polish airspace. Polish defense officials confirmed the presence of German Eurofighters and the neutralization of Russian drones near the border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 14:22 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 14:22 IST
Polish Airports Reopen Amid Military Operations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Eastern Poland's Rzeszow and Lublin airports reopened Tuesday morning after a temporary closure to accommodate military operations, according to the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PANSA).

Military aircraft were engaged in routine exercises, with no identified threats to Polish airspace, assured Ewa Zlotnicka, a spokesperson from the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces. The maneuvers ensured uninterrupted national security.

Deputy Defence Minister Cezary Tomczyk, in a TVN24 interview at 0630 GMT, reported the presence of two German Eurofighters alongside Ukrainian forces, actively neutralizing Russian drones near the Polish border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vigilance Court Awaits Decision on Bail for Businessman in Sabarimala Gold Case

Vigilance Court Awaits Decision on Bail for Businessman in Sabarimala Gold C...

 India
2
Greece and Israel Strengthen Ties Against Drone and Cyber Threats

Greece and Israel Strengthen Ties Against Drone and Cyber Threats

 Global
3
Tata Projects Partners with SAF One for Pioneering Middle East SAF Initiative

Tata Projects Partners with SAF One for Pioneering Middle East SAF Initiativ...

 India
4
Alliance for Change: Political Parties Unite for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Elections

Alliance for Change: Political Parties Unite for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar E...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026