Safety Concerns Prompt Dutch Embassy Relocation

The Dutch government has announced the temporary relocation of its embassy staff from Iran to Azerbaijan amid escalating safety concerns linked to the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict involving Iran.

Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen made the announcement on Tuesday, citing the increasing risks to the safety of embassy personnel as a primary driver for the decision.

The activities of the Dutch embassy will be continued in Baku, Azerbaijan, until further notice, Berendsen wrote on social media platform X, stressing the importance of safeguarding their diplomatic team.

