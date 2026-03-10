Safety Concerns Prompt Dutch Embassy Relocation
Due to safety concerns stemming from the U.S.-Israeli conflict involving Iran, the Netherlands has decided to temporarily relocate its embassy staff from Iran to Azerbaijan. The decision was announced by Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen, emphasizing the need to ensure the security of diplomatic personnel.
The Dutch government has announced the temporary relocation of its embassy staff from Iran to Azerbaijan amid escalating safety concerns linked to the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict involving Iran.
Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen made the announcement on Tuesday, citing the increasing risks to the safety of embassy personnel as a primary driver for the decision.
The activities of the Dutch embassy will be continued in Baku, Azerbaijan, until further notice, Berendsen wrote on social media platform X, stressing the importance of safeguarding their diplomatic team.
