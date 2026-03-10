Left Menu

Maharashtra to Appoint 200 Private Surveyors for Quick Land Measurements

Maharashtra will appoint 200 licensed private surveyors to address the backlog in land measurement cases. Starting March 30, they will complete tasks within 15 to 30 days. A pilot project will be launched in 18 talukas with high pending cases. Survey fees may be reduced for small landholders.

Maharashtra to Appoint 200 Private Surveyors for Quick Land Measurements
The Maharashtra government plans to expedite land measurement cases by employing 200 licensed private surveyors, announced Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Tuesday.

With a backlog hampering the service delivery, surveyors will commence fieldwork on March 30, aiming to complete each case within 15 to 30 days. This measure intends to resolve issues such as land subdivision, boundary demarcation, and land-use conversion more swiftly.

A two-week training will prepare surveyors for the job, and a pilot project is set to begin in 18 talukas facing the most significant delays. The minister mentioned ongoing considerations to reduce survey fees for farmers owning less than 2.5 acres. Additional district-level committees aim to accelerate processes around land surveys and mutual consent subdivisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

