India's Record Wheat Yield: A Bumper Harvest on the Horizon

India's agricultural sector is on the brink of a record-breaking year with wheat production estimated to reach an unprecedented 120.21 million tonnes for the 2025-26 crop year. This represents a 2% increase over the previous year's yield of 117.94 million tonnes, according to government data released on Tuesday.

As a major rabi crop, wheat harvesting is set to accelerate in several key states in the coming weeks. The agriculture ministry's second advance estimate also projects a 3.16% overall increase in total rabi crop output, reaching 174.51 million tonnes from 169.16 million tonnes the year before.

Beyond wheat, pulses production is expected to grow by 7%, while significant increases in oilseed production are projected. These trends are crucial for reducing India's reliance on imports and addressing the domestic demand-supply gap.

