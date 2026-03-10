India's Record Wheat Yield: A Bumper Harvest on the Horizon
India is eyeing a record wheat production of 120.21 million tonnes in 2025-26, up 2% from last year. This increase is part of an overall 3.16% rise in rabi crop output. Pulses and oilseeds production are also on the upswing, narrowing the import dependency gap.
India's agricultural sector is on the brink of a record-breaking year with wheat production estimated to reach an unprecedented 120.21 million tonnes for the 2025-26 crop year. This represents a 2% increase over the previous year's yield of 117.94 million tonnes, according to government data released on Tuesday.
As a major rabi crop, wheat harvesting is set to accelerate in several key states in the coming weeks. The agriculture ministry's second advance estimate also projects a 3.16% overall increase in total rabi crop output, reaching 174.51 million tonnes from 169.16 million tonnes the year before.
Beyond wheat, pulses production is expected to grow by 7%, while significant increases in oilseed production are projected. These trends are crucial for reducing India's reliance on imports and addressing the domestic demand-supply gap.
