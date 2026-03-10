Left Menu

India's Record Wheat Yield: A Bumper Harvest on the Horizon

India is eyeing a record wheat production of 120.21 million tonnes in 2025-26, up 2% from last year. This increase is part of an overall 3.16% rise in rabi crop output. Pulses and oilseeds production are also on the upswing, narrowing the import dependency gap.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2026 18:32 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 18:32 IST
India's Record Wheat Yield: A Bumper Harvest on the Horizon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's agricultural sector is on the brink of a record-breaking year with wheat production estimated to reach an unprecedented 120.21 million tonnes for the 2025-26 crop year. This represents a 2% increase over the previous year's yield of 117.94 million tonnes, according to government data released on Tuesday.

As a major rabi crop, wheat harvesting is set to accelerate in several key states in the coming weeks. The agriculture ministry's second advance estimate also projects a 3.16% overall increase in total rabi crop output, reaching 174.51 million tonnes from 169.16 million tonnes the year before.

Beyond wheat, pulses production is expected to grow by 7%, while significant increases in oilseed production are projected. These trends are crucial for reducing India's reliance on imports and addressing the domestic demand-supply gap.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Fallout: The Hidden Cost of Conflict on U.S. Consumers

Economic Fallout: The Hidden Cost of Conflict on U.S. Consumers

 Global
2
Head-On Collision Injures Five in Beed District

Head-On Collision Injures Five in Beed District

 India
3
New Legislation Aims to Tackle Career Stagnation in India's Paramilitary Forces

New Legislation Aims to Tackle Career Stagnation in India's Paramilitary For...

 India
4
Gas Prices Fuel Political Turmoil Ahead of Midterm Elections

Gas Prices Fuel Political Turmoil Ahead of Midterm Elections

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026