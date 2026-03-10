Escalation in the Middle East: Iran's Show of Force and Global Economic Ripple

Iran launched new attacks on Tuesday against Israel and Gulf Arab countries, maintaining pressure in the Middle East in a conflict that began with Israel and the United States. The confrontation has shaken world markets and shows no indication of easing tensions.

In the latest developments, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth declared an intensified series of strikes within Iran. His remarks were followed by further military engagements, as US forces reportedly targeted more than 5,000 locations aiming to degrade Iran's military capabilities.

As the conflict continues to escalate, the global economy braces for impact, with oil prices surging and essential shipping routes like the Strait of Hormuz disrupted. Amid this backdrop, five members of the Iranian women's soccer team were granted asylum in Australia.

