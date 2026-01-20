Left Menu

CMA CGM Redirects Suez Canal Transits Amid Ongoing Global Tensions

CMA CGM, the third-largest container shipping firm, has redirected its vessels away from the Suez Canal citing global uncertainties. The decision affects services like FAL 1, FAL 3, and MEX, rerouting them via the Cape of Good Hope, following disruptions by Houthi rebels and regional unrest.

20-01-2026
CMA CGM, the world's third-largest container shipping company, announced on Tuesday its decision to reroute vessels from the Suez Canal due to ongoing global uncertainties. This strategic move comes after prolonged disruptions caused by attacks on maritime vessels.

The attacks, primarily by Yemeni Houthi rebels, led many shipping firms, including CMA CGM, to bypass the Suez Canal, opting instead for routes around southern Africa. Although a ceasefire in Gaza initially spurred hopes of normalized transit through the Suez, fresh regional instabilities revived concerns.

Citing an 'uncertain international context,' CMA CGM will reroute services such as French Asia Line 1, French Asia Line 3, and Mediterranean Club Express. The company has opted not to expand on what these uncertainties entail. Meanwhile, Maersk plans to proceed with services crossing the Suez Canal.

