Puchkaman's Street-Food Revolution: From Kolkata to Toronto

India's trending street-food brand, Puchkaman, has achieved a significant milestone by launching its debut international outlet at 3315 Danforth Avenue, Scarborough, Toronto, Canada. This expansion marks the brand's entry into the North American market, placing Puchkaman among the elite Indian street-food QSRs to go global.

Established in 2018, Puchkaman has successfully redefined India's favorite street snack into a hygienic and scalable Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) venture. By integrating authentic flavors with advanced food safety protocols and modern presentation methods, the brand has flourished across multiple Indian cities, serving thousands daily.

The Toronto launch underscores the growing global appetite for genuine Indian flavors. Founders Sujoy Bose and Sk Saikat emphasize that Puchkaman's Scarborough store is not merely an opening but a testament to their global aspirations. Enhanced by pivotal mentorship from Binod Kumar Homagai, Co-Founder of Wow! Momo, Puchkaman plans to further its footprint across North America and other international regions.

At their Toronto location, customers will indulge in Puchkaman's signature offerings, including puchkas and diverse Indian street-food favorites, all prepared to stringent hygiene and quality standards. As Co-Founder Sujoy Bose reflects, the launch signifies a dream turned reality, advocating that Indian street food deserves a prominent global stage.

Puchkaman's success stems from its innovative business model, characterized by low investment, high customer retention, standardized operations, and robust brand loyalty. As Puchkaman embarks on its international journey, it presents a lucrative franchising opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to associate with a burgeoning global brand.

(With inputs from agencies.)