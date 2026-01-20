Left Menu

Sania Mirza's 'The Next Set' Empowers Emerging Indian Women Athletes

Sania Mirza launches 'The Next Set' to mentor and support Indian women athletes, starting with tennis. The initiative offers structured support, including coaches and physiotherapists. Mirza's personal involvement includes tennis camps at her academy. BNW Developments and Shookra Polyclinics back the program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-01-2026 16:58 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 16:58 IST
Six-time Grand Slam champion Sania Mirza announced a groundbreaking initiative, 'The Next Set,' aimed at mentoring India's top emerging women athletes, with a primary focus on tennis.

The program, designed to give back to the sport, provides a structured support system, including experienced coaches, physiotherapists, and trainers, to accompany players at tournaments, ensuring consistent preparation and coordination.

Additionally, Mirza will lead specialized tennis camps and coaching clinics at her academy, focusing on technical and tactical improvements, as well as physical and mental aspects of performance. Funded by BNW Developments and Shookra Polyclinics, 'The Next Set' is a passionate endeavor rooted in Mirza's own sports journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

