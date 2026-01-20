British Intelligence at the Helm of China's New Embassy Approval
The British government has confirmed the involvement of its intelligence agencies in the approval process for China's new embassy in London. As part of ongoing negotiations, China will consolidate its existing sites into one, with measures in place to safeguard national security.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 20-01-2026 16:57 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 16:57 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The British government announced on Tuesday that intelligence agencies played a pivotal role during the approval of China's new embassy plans in London, emphasizing its commitment to national security.
A government spokesperson stated, 'National security is our first duty. Intelligence agencies have been involved throughout the process, with an extensive range of measures developed to manage any risks.'
In recent extensive negotiations, the Chinese Government has agreed to combine its seven current sites in London into one consolidated location, offering clear security advantages.
(With inputs from agencies.)