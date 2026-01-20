The British government announced on Tuesday that intelligence agencies played a pivotal role during the approval of China's new embassy plans in London, emphasizing its commitment to national security.

A government spokesperson stated, 'National security is our first duty. Intelligence agencies have been involved throughout the process, with an extensive range of measures developed to manage any risks.'

In recent extensive negotiations, the Chinese Government has agreed to combine its seven current sites in London into one consolidated location, offering clear security advantages.

