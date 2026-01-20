GAI EVOLUTION 2026: Reigniting Chinese Rap on Global Stage
GAI Zhou Yan's much-awaited GAI EVOLUTION 2026 WORLD TOUR - Overseas Chapter is set to launch in Singapore in March. This tour revives pure hip-hop essence and aims to introduce the 'New Chinese-style Rap' across global stages, showcasing Chinese rap's cultural significance and commercial potential.
On January 19, D.M.G officially announced the overseas chapter launch for GAI Zhou Yan's GAI EVOLUTION 2026 WORLD TOUR. Partnering with TME live, the tour promises a resurgence of Chinese rap across the globe after a seven-year break, starting in Singapore on March 7.
GAI's performances are acclaimed for their dynamic stage presence, powerful vocals, and emotionally charged interludes. This tour highlights GAI's evolution from a pioneer to a definer of Chinese rap, setting new industry standards with sold-out performances.
The 2026 tour seeks to unveil Chinese rap on the world stage, combining geographical and cultural elements with Chinese DNA. GAI's unique style is set to leave an impactful mark on global popular culture, heralding a defining moment for Chinese rap worldwide.
