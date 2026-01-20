Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: The Premier Investment Destination

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu promoted Andhra Pradesh as an unparalleled investment hub at the World Economic Forum. Highlighting state-friendly business policies and substantial foreign investment contributions, he emphasized sectors such as green energy and technology while showcasing major projects in AI and green ammonia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 20-01-2026 17:00 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 17:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At the World Economic Forum, Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, positioned the state as a prime investment locale. During a Confederation of Indian Industry session, he underscored the state's potential as the largest market for investors.

Highlighting its advantageous policies and brand image, Naidu welcomed global investors to assess Andhra's business environment firsthand. He pointed out the state's significant share of foreign investment pledges in India.

Prominent projects include a USD 15 billion Google AI center in Visakhapatnam and green hydrogen initiatives in Kakinada, reflecting Andhra's ambitions in green energy, technology, and infrastructure development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

