Andhra Pradesh: The Premier Investment Destination

At the World Economic Forum, Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, positioned the state as a prime investment locale. During a Confederation of Indian Industry session, he underscored the state's potential as the largest market for investors.

Highlighting its advantageous policies and brand image, Naidu welcomed global investors to assess Andhra's business environment firsthand. He pointed out the state's significant share of foreign investment pledges in India.

Prominent projects include a USD 15 billion Google AI center in Visakhapatnam and green hydrogen initiatives in Kakinada, reflecting Andhra's ambitions in green energy, technology, and infrastructure development.

(With inputs from agencies.)