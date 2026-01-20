U.S.-Greenland Standoff: Uncharted Territories in Global Diplomacy

U.S. President Donald Trump has reignited tensions with Europe through his unprecedented ambition to control Greenland, a move that threatens NATO unity. On Tuesday, Trump emphasized the strategic importance of Greenland, asserting there was 'no going back' on the matter.

Europe reacted by discussing measures to decrease dependence on the U.S., including tariffs and the Anti-Coercion Instrument. France's President, Emmanuel Macron, called for 'respect' over 'bullying' at the World Economic Forum in Davos. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen described preparations for a 'new form of European independence'.

The possibility of a prolonged trade dispute looms, though officials express hope for a peaceful settlement. Russia, observing the discord, questioned Denmark's sovereignty over Greenland. Meanwhile, global markets showed stress, with significant slides in stocks and soaring gold prices.

