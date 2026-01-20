Left Menu

AntOn by Jungheinrich: Powering Asia-Pacific's Material Handling Future

Jungheinrich launches 'AntOn by Jungheinrich' in Asia-Pacific, delivering cost-effective material handling solutions to meet growing demand. Spearheading a shift towards electrified equipment, the brand includes electric forklifts and pallet trucks. India's logistics sector thrives, boosting forklift market with increased investments and modern infrastructures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-01-2026 17:05 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 17:05 IST
AntOn by Jungheinrich: Powering Asia-Pacific's Material Handling Future
  • Country:
  • India

Jungheinrich has announced the launch of its newest aspiration in material handling, 'AntOn by Jungheinrich,' across the Asia-Pacific region. Scheduled to be showcased at LogiMAT India 2026 in Mumbai, the brand aims to provide reliable, simple, and cost-effective solutions supported by German safety standards.

Marking its entry into the burgeoning Asia-Pacific material handling value segment, AntOn offers electric forklifts with impressive load capacities backed by cutting-edge lithium-ion batteries. With rapid charging capabilities, the equipment targets efficiency and minimal maintenance.

India's logistics sector, on a rapid growth trajectory, is reshaping the forklift market due to government investments and new infrastructures. As a global manufacturing hub, India attracts foreign investments, significantly transforming the logistics landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's First Camel Milk Plant: Sarhad Dairy's Transformative Impact

India's First Camel Milk Plant: Sarhad Dairy's Transformative Impact

 India
2
Persistent Systems' Profits Climb: A Testament to Strategic Growth

Persistent Systems' Profits Climb: A Testament to Strategic Growth

 India
3
Ixigo Launches Special Armed Forces Fares for Domestic Flights

Ixigo Launches Special Armed Forces Fares for Domestic Flights

 Global
4

Groww Prime: Revolutionizing Mutual Fund Management for DIY Investors

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026