AntOn by Jungheinrich: Powering Asia-Pacific's Material Handling Future
Jungheinrich launches 'AntOn by Jungheinrich' in Asia-Pacific, delivering cost-effective material handling solutions to meet growing demand. Spearheading a shift towards electrified equipment, the brand includes electric forklifts and pallet trucks. India's logistics sector thrives, boosting forklift market with increased investments and modern infrastructures.
Jungheinrich has announced the launch of its newest aspiration in material handling, 'AntOn by Jungheinrich,' across the Asia-Pacific region. Scheduled to be showcased at LogiMAT India 2026 in Mumbai, the brand aims to provide reliable, simple, and cost-effective solutions supported by German safety standards.
Marking its entry into the burgeoning Asia-Pacific material handling value segment, AntOn offers electric forklifts with impressive load capacities backed by cutting-edge lithium-ion batteries. With rapid charging capabilities, the equipment targets efficiency and minimal maintenance.
India's logistics sector, on a rapid growth trajectory, is reshaping the forklift market due to government investments and new infrastructures. As a global manufacturing hub, India attracts foreign investments, significantly transforming the logistics landscape.
