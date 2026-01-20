AntOn by Jungheinrich: Powering Asia-Pacific's Material Handling Future

Jungheinrich has announced the launch of its newest aspiration in material handling, 'AntOn by Jungheinrich,' across the Asia-Pacific region. Scheduled to be showcased at LogiMAT India 2026 in Mumbai, the brand aims to provide reliable, simple, and cost-effective solutions supported by German safety standards.

Marking its entry into the burgeoning Asia-Pacific material handling value segment, AntOn offers electric forklifts with impressive load capacities backed by cutting-edge lithium-ion batteries. With rapid charging capabilities, the equipment targets efficiency and minimal maintenance.

India's logistics sector, on a rapid growth trajectory, is reshaping the forklift market due to government investments and new infrastructures. As a global manufacturing hub, India attracts foreign investments, significantly transforming the logistics landscape.

