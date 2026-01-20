Left Menu

Sri Lanka to Divest Sinolanka and Helanco Hotels with Oceanfront Luxury

The Government of Sri Lanka is set to divest its complete shareholding in Canwill, the parent company to Sinolanka and Helanco Hotels. The divestiture, facilitated by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, aims to find investors for the Grand Hyatt Colombo, featuring 458 rooms and 100 serviced apartments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 20-01-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 17:25 IST
Sri Lanka to Divest Sinolanka and Helanco Hotels with Oceanfront Luxury
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The Government of Sri Lanka (GoSL) has announced plans to divest 100% of its shareholding in Canwill, the parent company of Sinolanka Hotels & Spa and Helanco Hotels & Spa. This move signifies a major decision to privatize these key hospitality assets.

The Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development will oversee the divestiture process, with Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (DTTILLP) appointed as the transaction advisor. The crown jewel of this divestiture is the Grand Hyatt Colombo, a landmark property located in the central business district.

Boasting 47 stories, 458 rooms, and 100 serviced apartments, the property offers unparalleled views of the Indian Ocean. Interested investors can access detailed information online, with expressions of interest due by 16th February 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's First Camel Milk Plant: Sarhad Dairy's Transformative Impact

India's First Camel Milk Plant: Sarhad Dairy's Transformative Impact

 India
2
Persistent Systems' Profits Climb: A Testament to Strategic Growth

Persistent Systems' Profits Climb: A Testament to Strategic Growth

 India
3
Ixigo Launches Special Armed Forces Fares for Domestic Flights

Ixigo Launches Special Armed Forces Fares for Domestic Flights

 Global
4

Groww Prime: Revolutionizing Mutual Fund Management for DIY Investors

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026