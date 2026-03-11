India's Coal Reserves Poised to Meet Unexpected Demand
India has announced its readiness to tackle any unforeseen surge in coal demand. The country boasts a vast reserve of approximately 210 million metric tons, which can sufficiently meet about 88 days of consumption. This statement was released by the coal ministry to reassure stakeholders.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 18:23 IST
(With inputs from agencies.)
