India's Coal Reserves Poised to Meet Unexpected Demand

India has announced its readiness to tackle any unforeseen surge in coal demand. The country boasts a vast reserve of approximately 210 million metric tons, which can sufficiently meet about 88 days of consumption. This statement was released by the coal ministry to reassure stakeholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 18:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India is poised to handle any unexpected increase in coal demand, according to a statement by the coal ministry.

The country has amassed a significant stockpile of approximately 210 million metric tons of coal.

This reserve is adequate to support about 88 days of demand, offering reassurance to stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

