Kerala Faces Potential LPG Shortage Amid West Asia Conflict

CPI(M) MP John Brittas has urged the Petroleum Minister to address a potential LPG shortage in Kerala, due to disruptions in petroleum imports from conflicts in West Asia. Kerala's high dependence on LPG for cooking could disrupt essential services if the shortage isn't managed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2026 18:41 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 18:41 IST
Amid emerging issues regarding the supply and distribution of LPG cylinders in Kerala, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas expressed his concerns to Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday. Brittas urged for immediate intervention to prevent a potential shortage of cooking gas.

In his letter to the minister, Brittas highlighted the serious concerns in Kerala's LPG supply, particularly amid disruptions in petroleum imports caused by ongoing conflict in West Asia. He stressed that LPG usage in Kerala is nearly universal, creating a unique risk if there was a shortage.

Brittas suggested that special arrangements or relaxations for Kerala could mitigate the impact of current restrictions affecting commercial LPG refilling. This is crucial to ensure that essential services, food establishments, and institutional facilities remain operational.

