EU and India on Verge of 'Mother of All Deals'

The European Union is set to sign a monumental trade agreement with India, creating a market for 2 billion people, accounting for a quarter of global GDP, announced European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum, von der Leyen called the agreement a 'mother of all deals'. The EU aims to engage with emerging global economic leaders, stressing the importance of the India-EU partnership.

The anticipated agreement will enhance trade and strategic relations, addressing global trade disruptions and unveiling a joint strategic vision. The deal also promises defense cooperation, with both sides poised to announce additional agreements during the forthcoming India-EU summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)