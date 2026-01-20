EU and India on Verge of 'Mother of All Deals'
The EU and India are nearing a historic trade agreement set to create a market of 2 billion people, enhancing trade and strategic ties. The deal, crucial amidst global trade disruptions, is expected to deepen bilateral relations and introduce a new strategic vision, including defense cooperation and economic growth.
The European Union is set to sign a monumental trade agreement with India, creating a market for 2 billion people, accounting for a quarter of global GDP, announced European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
Speaking at the World Economic Forum, von der Leyen called the agreement a 'mother of all deals'. The EU aims to engage with emerging global economic leaders, stressing the importance of the India-EU partnership.
The anticipated agreement will enhance trade and strategic relations, addressing global trade disruptions and unveiling a joint strategic vision. The deal also promises defense cooperation, with both sides poised to announce additional agreements during the forthcoming India-EU summit.
