Karnataka's 'Beyond Bengaluru' Campaign Fuels Investment Boom

Karnataka's 'Beyond Bengaluru' campaign aims to attract investment by developing cities beyond Bengaluru. Minister MB Patil highlights the state's historical industrial prowess, the success of recent investment deals, and efforts to enhance infrastructure in cities like Mysore and Mangalore, positioning Karnataka as an attractive destination for global investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 20-01-2026 21:03 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 21:03 IST
Karnataka's 'Beyond Bengaluru' Campaign Fuels Investment Boom
Karnataka's ambitious 'Beyond Bengaluru' campaign is turning heads at the World Economic Forum, as the state seeks to draw investments by developing its cities beyond Bengaluru's borders. Senior minister MB Patil highlighted the state's historical industrial strength and its transformation into a hub not only for IT but also for biotechnology, machine tools, aerospace, and startups.

Patil emphasized the state's commitment to sustainability, with unique incentives for green manufacturing, distinguishing Karnataka on the global stage. He added that the government's focus is on actual investments rather than signing unrealistic MoUs, as evidenced by last year's Global Investors Summit deals worth Rs 10.27 lakh crore, with over half realized in under a year.

The minister noted nearly 70% of these investments support the 'Beyond Bengaluru' initiative, fostering infrastructure growth in Mysore, Mangalore, Hubli, and other burgeoning cities. By expanding airports, rail networks, and industrial parks, Karnataka leverages its diverse and dynamic identity, promising substantial potential for new investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

