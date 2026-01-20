Left Menu

Delhi Boosts Small Industries with New Facilitation Centers

Delhi is investing Rs 60 crore to establish two facilitation centers aimed at supporting micro and small industrial enterprises. These centers will aid in providing modern technology and facilities to enhance competitiveness and productivity. This initiative is part of the Micro and Small Enterprises – Cluster Development Programme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2026 22:09 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 22:09 IST
Delhi Boosts Small Industries with New Facilitation Centers
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has unveiled plans to enhance the industrial sector by establishing two facilitation centers costing Rs 60 crore, primarily to aid micro and small enterprises.

Set to be located in Badli and Bawana, these state-of-the-art centers aim to elevate Delhi's small industries into globally competitive entities by providing shared access to modern technology and facilities.

This move is part of the Government of India's Micro and Small Enterprises – Cluster Development Programme, aimed at supporting small entrepreneurs with access to advanced machinery and training to improve productivity and competitiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Targets Wall Street Investors in Homeownership Push

Trump Targets Wall Street Investors in Homeownership Push

 Global
2
U.S.-China Trade Talks: Paving the Way for Presidential Meeting

U.S.-China Trade Talks: Paving the Way for Presidential Meeting

 Global
3
New Leadership Shapes Chile's Future

New Leadership Shapes Chile's Future

 Chile
4
Trailblazer in Orbit: Sunita Williams' Stellar Career Comes to a Close

Trailblazer in Orbit: Sunita Williams' Stellar Career Comes to a Close

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026