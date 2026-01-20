Delhi Boosts Small Industries with New Facilitation Centers

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has unveiled plans to enhance the industrial sector by establishing two facilitation centers costing Rs 60 crore, primarily to aid micro and small enterprises.

Set to be located in Badli and Bawana, these state-of-the-art centers aim to elevate Delhi's small industries into globally competitive entities by providing shared access to modern technology and facilities.

This move is part of the Government of India's Micro and Small Enterprises – Cluster Development Programme, aimed at supporting small entrepreneurs with access to advanced machinery and training to improve productivity and competitiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)