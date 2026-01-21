South Korea's Strategic Moves Amid U.S. Semiconductor Tariff Proposals

President Lee Jae Myung of South Korea expressed concerns over the proposed U.S. tariffs on semiconductor imports, suggesting that they could elevate consumer prices in the United States. He emphasized the monopolistic control held by South Korean and Taiwanese chip manufacturers, stressing the potential for increased costs to be transferred to U.S. prices.

The dominance of companies such as Samsung and SK Hynix in the global semiconductor market was highlighted, alongside assurances that South Korea maintains protective measures through existing trade agreements with the U.S. Lee reported a record rise in semiconductor exports, in part fueled by artificial intelligence investments.

In addition to economic critiques, Lee addressed the diplomatic landscape, advocating for resumed dialogue between North Korea and the United States. He also reaffirmed the need to eliminate religious influences from politics. The ongoing investigation into the Unification Church's political involvement highlights this stand.

(With inputs from agencies.)