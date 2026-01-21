Market Unease: Global Tensions Roil Asian Stocks

Asian markets struggled on Wednesday, burdened by U.S. threats concerning Greenland ahead of President Trump's Davos address. The Japanese bond market showed recovery after recent turmoil as investors turned to safer assets like gold, which hit a new record.

President Trump's persistent talk about Greenland and potential tariffs on Europe have reignited global trade war fears. The European Union plans an emergency summit to tackle these issues, as longstanding alliances are questioned. Anticipation builds for Trump's speech at the World Economic Forum which may influence U.S.-Europe tensions.

Bond markets worldwide grappled with a perfect storm caused by fears over U.S. asset exposure and rising Japanese government costs. In response, Japanese bonds regained ground, while yields on U.S. Treasuries eased. Meanwhile, oil prices fell, impacted by geopolitical pressures and inventory expectations.

