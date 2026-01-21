Left Menu

Dollar's Downturn: Global Currencies Surge Amid U.S. Trade Tensions

The U.S. dollar hit three-week lows against the euro and Swiss franc amid trade tensions sparked by U.S. threats over Greenland. Global currencies like the yen and yuan also fluctuated, with political moves and central bank actions influencing global financial markets. The situation raises concerns over prolonged uncertainty and de-dollarization trends.

Updated: 21-01-2026 11:46 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 11:46 IST
The U.S. dollar has stumbled to three-week lows against major currencies such as the euro and Swiss franc, driven by geopolitical tensions regarding Greenland. This has resulted in a widespread sell-off of U.S. assets, including Wall Street stocks and Treasury bonds, with the euro and Swiss franc making notable gains.

Movements in Asia's financial markets also drew attention. Japan's yen faltered as bond yields surged to record highs, following Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's call for snap elections. Meanwhile, China's yuan saw a retreat after the central bank set a softer midpoint rate, indicating controlled fluctuation strategy.

Market reactions highlight fears of ongoing uncertainty and potential shifts away from the dollar. As investors grapple with the implications of U.S. tariff threats and shifting global alliances, financial markets brace for further volatility. The situation exemplifies the complex interplay between political maneuvers and economic policies influencing currency stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

