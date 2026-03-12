Venezuela Revamps Oil Leadership Amid U.S. Engagement

In a significant reshuffle, Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez announced on Wednesday the appointment of Paula Henao as the country's new oil minister. This strategic move arrives as Venezuela navigates heightened U.S. pressure to revamp its oil industry.

The vacancy emerged after Rodriguez assumed the presidency when U.S. forces apprehended President Nicolas Maduro in January. Henao, previously serving as the vice oil minister, steps into the role amid American calls for increased investments in Venezuela's oil, gas, and mining sectors.

Highlighting Venezuela's massive oil reserves, Rodriguez expressed confidence in Henao's ability to drive the sector's recovery and growth, emphasizing its importance for the nation's economy and public welfare.

