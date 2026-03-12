Left Menu

Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Face Oil Route Showdown

President Donald Trump announced that the United States is in 'very good shape' in its ongoing conflict with Iran. The tension has impacted global markets as Iran threatens to block oil shipments. Trump hinted at a possible U.S. intervention in the Strait of Hormuz to secure the route.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-03-2026 05:36 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 05:36 IST
Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Face Oil Route Showdown
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump asserted on Wednesday that the United States is in a favorable position regarding its longstanding conflict with Iran. Despite rising global market concerns, Trump emphasized confidence in the U.S. strategy.

The ongoing tension has been compounded by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which has threatened to block oil shipments from the Gulf unless American and Israeli military actions halt. This has added further stakes to the global economic landscape.

Trump has suggested amplifying the U.S. focus on the strategic Strait of Hormuz, even hinting at possibly taking control of the area to ensure stability and secure oil transit routes. His remarks came amid increasing speculation about international response strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026