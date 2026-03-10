India's Textile Recycling Boom: A $3.5 Billion Green Opportunity

India's textile recycling market is poised for a major boom, with projections indicating it could reach USD 3.5 billion by 2030. This promising growth could lead to the creation of around one lakh green jobs, according to a report unveiled on Tuesday by Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh.

The report, titled 'Mapping of Textile Waste Value Chain in India', offers an in-depth analysis of textile waste generation and recycling pathways. Singh emphasized the potential for India's textile sector to spearhead a global shift towards sustainable production systems. The report underscores the need for aligning the industry's rapid growth with sustainability goals.

Detailed findings of the report reveal that India generates approximately 70.73 lakh tonnes of textile waste each year, with a significant portion coming from manufacturing and post-consumer sources. The study further notes that Panipat is emerging as a key hub for mechanical textile recycling. With over 70% of waste recovered for recycling or reuse, the sector not only supports environmental sustainability but also approximately 40-45 lakh livelihoods, particularly among women in marginalized communities.

