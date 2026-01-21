Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Aims to Host Israeli Industrial Park

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu proposed establishing an Israeli industrial park in Andhra Pradesh to Israeli representatives at the World Economic Forum. The proposed park aims to support med-tech, aero-defence, and clean-tech firms. Discussions also covered sectors like defence, aerospace, and groundwater quality improvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 21-01-2026 13:38 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 13:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During the World Economic Forum in Davos, Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu put forward a proposal to create an Israeli industrial park within the state. The meeting included Israeli Minister for Economy and Industry, Nir Barkat, and other diplomats.

Naidu detailed that the industrial park would serve as a base for Israeli med-tech, aero-defence, and clean-tech firms to conduct local manufacturing. His initiative seeks to strengthen collaboration between Andhra Pradesh and Israel in various industrial domains.

Further discussions with the Israeli delegation explored potential cooperation in defence, aerospace, UAVs, groundwater quality, semiconductors, education, and cybersecurity. These discussions highlight Andhra Pradesh's ambition to become a hub for advanced technology and industrial partnerships.

