Andhra Pradesh Aims to Host Israeli Industrial Park

During the World Economic Forum in Davos, Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu put forward a proposal to create an Israeli industrial park within the state. The meeting included Israeli Minister for Economy and Industry, Nir Barkat, and other diplomats.

Naidu detailed that the industrial park would serve as a base for Israeli med-tech, aero-defence, and clean-tech firms to conduct local manufacturing. His initiative seeks to strengthen collaboration between Andhra Pradesh and Israel in various industrial domains.

Further discussions with the Israeli delegation explored potential cooperation in defence, aerospace, UAVs, groundwater quality, semiconductors, education, and cybersecurity. These discussions highlight Andhra Pradesh's ambition to become a hub for advanced technology and industrial partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)