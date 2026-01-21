Left Menu

Dove Soft Unveils AI-Powered CPaaS 2.0 for Enhanced Enterprise Communication

Dove Soft Limited launches CPaaS 2.0, an AI-driven communication platform, to enhance enterprise customer engagement with integrated tools like WhatsApp, SMS, and AI bots. It offers simplified billing, automated workflows, and real-time insights to streamline operations and improve efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-01-2026 16:12 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 16:12 IST
Dove Soft Limited Launches CPaaS 2.0, an AI-Powered Multi-Channel Communication Platform. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Dove Soft Limited, a burgeoning player in the cloud communications space, has unveiled its latest offering, CPaaS 2.0, aimed at transforming enterprise communication. The AI-powered platform seeks to simplify customer engagement and automate workflow through a unified ecosystem.

CPaaS 2.0 integrates multiple channels including WhatsApp, SMS, and AI-driven bots, enhancing transparency and efficiency via a consolidated billing system. It provides businesses with a centralized dashboard for management and leverages AI to optimize communication costs and ensure reliability through intelligent fallback mechanisms.

The platform also introduces advanced AI-enabled tools like Survey and DocAI, designed for everyday business needs, while allowing enterprises to create custom AI solutions for automating complex workflows. Dove Soft commits to continuous innovation and security, aligning with India's and international markets' demanding communication standards.

