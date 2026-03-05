Left Menu

Patil Automation Secures ₹12.67 Crore Orders for Defence Automation

Patil Automation Limited's subsidiary, MII Robotics Private Limited, has secured purchase orders worth ₹12.67 crore for supplying Automatic Robotics Lines. These orders aim to bolster automated manufacturing processes in the defense sector. Execution is slated for completion by August 2026, enhancing the company's prominence in defense-centric solutions.

Patil Automation Subsidiary Secures Rs 12.67 Crore Order for Automatic Robotics Lines. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant business development, Patil Automation Limited (NSE: PATILAUTOM) has announced that its subsidiary, MII Robotics Private Limited, secured multiple purchase orders totaling ₹12.67 crore. These orders entail delivering advanced robotic lines and automation systems crucial for defense-related manufacturing processes.

The orders include live feed NUB MIG welding systems integrated with robotic solutions, a step intended to modernize and automate production in the defense sector. The company has committed to execute these projects by August 2026, solidifying its role as a vital player in defense automation.

Strong demand for innovative automation solutions is reflected in these orders, suggesting a robust future for Patil Automation Limited in sectors requiring precision and efficiency. Mr. Manoj Patil, Managing Director, emphasized these orders as a testament to the company's technological capabilities and their strategy to deliver on-time, high-quality solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

