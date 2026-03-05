Patil Automation Secures ₹12.67 Crore Orders for Defence Automation

In a significant business development, Patil Automation Limited (NSE: PATILAUTOM) has announced that its subsidiary, MII Robotics Private Limited, secured multiple purchase orders totaling ₹12.67 crore. These orders entail delivering advanced robotic lines and automation systems crucial for defense-related manufacturing processes.

The orders include live feed NUB MIG welding systems integrated with robotic solutions, a step intended to modernize and automate production in the defense sector. The company has committed to execute these projects by August 2026, solidifying its role as a vital player in defense automation.

Strong demand for innovative automation solutions is reflected in these orders, suggesting a robust future for Patil Automation Limited in sectors requiring precision and efficiency. Mr. Manoj Patil, Managing Director, emphasized these orders as a testament to the company's technological capabilities and their strategy to deliver on-time, high-quality solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)