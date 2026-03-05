Left Menu

Delta Electronics Unveils Centre of Excellence for Robotics and Automation in Tamil Nadu

Delta Electronics India, in collaboration with Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation, has launched a Centre of Excellence in the Krishnagiri district. Located at the College of Engineering, Bargur, this facility specializes in Robotics and PLC Automation, aiming to provide real-world industrial skills to students and professionals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-03-2026 16:40 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 16:40 IST
Delta Electronics Unveils Centre of Excellence for Robotics and Automation in Tamil Nadu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delta Electronics India has partnered with the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation to inaugurate a Centre of Excellence in the Krishnagiri district, the company announced recently.

Situated at the College of Engineering, Bargur, this state-of-the-art facility will emphasize training in Robotics and Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Automation. The establishment aims to bridge the existing gap between academic learning and industry requirements by equipping students and professionals with essential skills for the workforce.

Delta Electronics India has also launched a tree plantation drive in Bargur, planting 30,000 saplings, furthering their commitment to sustainable practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Slams Modi: Silence Amidst West Asia Turmoil Sparks Economic Concerns

Congress Slams Modi: Silence Amidst West Asia Turmoil Sparks Economic Concer...

 India
2
Delhi Police's Crime Records Bureau Earns ISO Accreditation

Delhi Police's Crime Records Bureau Earns ISO Accreditation

 India
3
AMU and University of Houston Forge Academic Partnership

AMU and University of Houston Forge Academic Partnership

 United States
4
DHL Perseveres Amid Middle East Conflict, Facing Delays

DHL Perseveres Amid Middle East Conflict, Facing Delays

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026