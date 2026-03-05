Delta Electronics Unveils Centre of Excellence for Robotics and Automation in Tamil Nadu

Delta Electronics India has partnered with the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation to inaugurate a Centre of Excellence in the Krishnagiri district, the company announced recently.

Situated at the College of Engineering, Bargur, this state-of-the-art facility will emphasize training in Robotics and Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Automation. The establishment aims to bridge the existing gap between academic learning and industry requirements by equipping students and professionals with essential skills for the workforce.

Delta Electronics India has also launched a tree plantation drive in Bargur, planting 30,000 saplings, furthering their commitment to sustainable practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)