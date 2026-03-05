Delta Electronics Unveils Centre of Excellence for Robotics and Automation in Tamil Nadu
Delta Electronics India, in collaboration with Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation, has launched a Centre of Excellence in the Krishnagiri district. Located at the College of Engineering, Bargur, this facility specializes in Robotics and PLC Automation, aiming to provide real-world industrial skills to students and professionals.
Delta Electronics India has partnered with the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation to inaugurate a Centre of Excellence in the Krishnagiri district, the company announced recently.
Situated at the College of Engineering, Bargur, this state-of-the-art facility will emphasize training in Robotics and Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Automation. The establishment aims to bridge the existing gap between academic learning and industry requirements by equipping students and professionals with essential skills for the workforce.
Delta Electronics India has also launched a tree plantation drive in Bargur, planting 30,000 saplings, furthering their commitment to sustainable practices.
