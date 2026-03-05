Left Menu

Patil Automation Secures ₹12.67 Crore Robotics Order

Patil Automation Limited's subsidiary, MII Robotics Private Limited, has clinched multiple purchase orders valued at ₹12.67 crore for Automatic Robotics Lines catering to the defense sector in India. This strengthens their execution pipeline and showcases demand for advanced automation systems designed for increased manufacturing efficiency and precision.

Patil Automation Subsidiary Secures Rs 12.67 Crore Order for Automatic Robotics Lines. Image Credit: ANI
PNN Pune, Maharashtra – Patil Automation Limited, listed on the NSE as PATILAUTOM, announced a major win for its subsidiary, MII Robotics Private Limited. The company has secured multiple orders totalling ₹12.67 crore, aimed at providing advanced robotic lines and MIG welding systems for the Indian defense sector.

The orders, a significant addition to Patil Automation's pipeline, focus on delivering cutting-edge automation solutions, including live feed NUB MIG welding systems. These systems are poised to enhance efficiency in defense manufacturing, with execution expected by August 2026.

Patil Automation's Managing Director, Manoj Patil, emphasized the confidence shown in their capabilities, reinforcing their commitment to high-quality and timely automation solutions through their subsidiary. This landmark order affirms their position in the defense sector's automation landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

