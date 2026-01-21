Eternal's Profits Soar Amid Leadership Shakeup

Eternal, the firm behind Zomato and Blinkit, showcased strong financial performance with a 72.88% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 102 crore for the December quarter of FY26. This boost in profits comes as the company navigates significant leadership changes.

CEO Deepinder Goyal announced his resignation to focus on high-risk experimentation outside the public sphere of Eternal. He will assume the role of Vice Chairman following shareholder endorsement, shifting his focus away from the company's current strategic direction.

Albinder Singh Dhindsa, presently CEO of Blinkit, will take over as CEO from February 1. Despite increased revenue to Rs 16,315 crore, expenses also surged to Rs 16,493 crore, reflecting the challenges and costs associated with rapid business growth.