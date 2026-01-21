Left Menu

Eternal's Profits Soar Amid Leadership Shakeup

Eternal, the owner of Zomato and Blinkit, reported a 72.88% rise in net profit for the December quarter of FY26, despite increased expenses. CEO Deepinder Goyal has resigned to pursue new ventures, with Albinder Singh Dhindsa set to take over. Goyal will transition to Vice Chairman on shareholder approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 16:49 IST
Eternal's Profits Soar Amid Leadership Shakeup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Eternal, the firm behind Zomato and Blinkit, showcased strong financial performance with a 72.88% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 102 crore for the December quarter of FY26. This boost in profits comes as the company navigates significant leadership changes.

CEO Deepinder Goyal announced his resignation to focus on high-risk experimentation outside the public sphere of Eternal. He will assume the role of Vice Chairman following shareholder endorsement, shifting his focus away from the company's current strategic direction.

Albinder Singh Dhindsa, presently CEO of Blinkit, will take over as CEO from February 1. Despite increased revenue to Rs 16,315 crore, expenses also surged to Rs 16,493 crore, reflecting the challenges and costs associated with rapid business growth.

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan's Bold Step: New Law to Restrict Property Transfers in 'Disturbed' Areas

Rajasthan's Bold Step: New Law to Restrict Property Transfers in 'Disturbed'...

 India
2
Delayed Arrival Likely to Disrupt Trump-Merz Davos Meeting

Delayed Arrival Likely to Disrupt Trump-Merz Davos Meeting

 Global
3
Alexander Zverev Overcomes Hurdles to Advance in Australian Open

Alexander Zverev Overcomes Hurdles to Advance in Australian Open

 Global
4
Trump's Delayed Arrival: A Swiss Landing Tale

Trump's Delayed Arrival: A Swiss Landing Tale

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026