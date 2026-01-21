Left Menu

Eternal Leadership Shift: Deepinder Goyal Steps Down as CEO

Deepinder Goyal steps down as Group CEO of Eternal to transition to Vice Chairman, while Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa takes over the CEO role. Goyal aims to pursue high-risk ideas outside Eternal, allowing the company to maintain its strategic focus under Dhindsa's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 17:25 IST
In a significant leadership shuffle, Deepinder Goyal announced his decision to step down as the Group CEO and Managing Director of Eternal. Albinder Dhindsa, the current CEO of Blinkit, will assume the role of Group CEO starting February 1.

Goyal, in his letter to shareholders, expressed his intent to pursue new, high-risk ideas outside the scope of Eternal's strategic focus. He will transition to the role of Vice Chairman, pending shareholder approval for a five-year term on the board.

This transition allows Eternal to concentrate on its core business while Dhindsa, credited with steering Blinkit to break-even post-acquisition, takes charge of daily operations and strategic decisions as the new Group CEO.

(With inputs from agencies.)

