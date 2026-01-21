Left Menu

A Sky-High Feud: Elon Musk vs. Michael O'Leary Over Starlink

Tensions rise as Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary and Elon Musk exchange verbal blows over Starlink's potential use onboard Ryanair jets. While Musk proposes to buy Ryanair, EU regulations prevent any takeover. Despite the spat, Ryanair sees a boost in bookings following the public exchange.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 20:02 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 20:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tensions between major business figures escalated in Davos, where Elon Musk and Ryanair's Michael O'Leary engaged in a public feud over Starlink's internet service. O'Leary rejected Musk's internet solution for his airline, deeming it economically unfeasible.

Musk, who dismissed O'Leary's comments, proposed acquiring Ryanair. O'Leary rebuffed the idea, citing EU airline ownership rules. However, he welcomed any investment from Musk, praising the airline's potential returns over Musk's social media investments.

Despite the dispute, Ryanair reported a significant increase in bookings, suggesting customer interest in the ongoing public spat. The cost and practicality of onboard WiFi solutions remain in question as O'Leary and Musk continue their high-stakes banter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

