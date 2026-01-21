A Sky-High Feud: Elon Musk vs. Michael O'Leary Over Starlink

Tensions between major business figures escalated in Davos, where Elon Musk and Ryanair's Michael O'Leary engaged in a public feud over Starlink's internet service. O'Leary rejected Musk's internet solution for his airline, deeming it economically unfeasible.

Musk, who dismissed O'Leary's comments, proposed acquiring Ryanair. O'Leary rebuffed the idea, citing EU airline ownership rules. However, he welcomed any investment from Musk, praising the airline's potential returns over Musk's social media investments.

Despite the dispute, Ryanair reported a significant increase in bookings, suggesting customer interest in the ongoing public spat. The cost and practicality of onboard WiFi solutions remain in question as O'Leary and Musk continue their high-stakes banter.

(With inputs from agencies.)