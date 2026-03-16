Major Shake-Up in Assam: Key Election Officers Transferred
The Election Commission has transferred five District Election Officers in Assam shortly after announcing the assembly poll dates. The transfers, affecting DEOs of key districts, aim to ensure smooth elections scheduled for April 9, with results to be declared on May 4.
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission has implemented a significant reshuffle of election officials in Assam, transferring five District Election Officers just after announcing the state assembly poll timeline. This decision underscores the EC's commitment to transparent and smooth conduct of elections.
Notable changes include the replacement of DEOs in Kokrajhar, Majuli, Baksa, Chirang, and Udalguri. New officers have been appointed to oversee the electoral process, emphasizing that election management is a priority for the authorities.
The assembly election, involving 126 members, is set for April 9 with vote counting scheduled for May 4, highlighting the EC's diligence in ensuring voter confidence and election integrity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi arrives in Assam's Guwahati; Kokrajhar visit cancelled due to bad weather, say officials.
Punish Congress in upcoming elections, give clear message that there is no place for infiltrators: Modi to Kokrajhar rally.
PM Narendra Modi virtually unveils projects worth Rs 4,570 crore in Assam's Kokrajhar district ahead of assembly elections.
'Double-engine' govt continuously working for preservation of Assam's heritage, rapid development: Modi to Kokrajhar rally.
Modi Unveils Infrastructure Mega-Projects in Kokrajhar Amid Election Buzz