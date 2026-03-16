Reviving the Cheetahs: Gujarat's Banni Grasslands Transformation

The Gujarat government is making significant strides in the development of the Banni grasslands in Kutch district to serve as a habitat for reintroduced cheetahs. An investment of Rs 14.70 crore has been allocated for this ecological endeavor, as disclosed by State Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia during an assembly session.

The cheetahs, which once roamed India, disappeared several decades ago. As part of a reintroduction project, these majestic creatures were relocated from Africa to Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh in September 2022. Efforts are now intensifying to create an inviting ecosystem for them in Gujarat, prompted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Gir National Park in March 2025.

The restoration project involves eradicating the invasive Prosopis juliflora species and restoring grasslands, with a focus on engaging the local Maldhari pastoral communities. The Banni grasslands, encompassing around 2,000 square kilometers, offer a diverse landscape suitable for such ecological interventions, promising to elevate Kutch as a prime wildlife tourism hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)