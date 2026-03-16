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China Cautions Against Trump's Tariff Tactics: Trade Relations at Risk

At the conclusion of high-level talks in Paris, China expressed concern over President Trump's tariff moves that could damage trade relations. The discussions aimed to prepare for Trump's potential visit to China, amidst complications arising from trade investigations and the Iran conflict impacting US-China relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 16-03-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 19:50 IST
China Cautions Against Trump's Tariff Tactics: Trade Relations at Risk
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China has raised concerns about President Donald Trump's recent tariff moves, suggesting they might harm trade relations between the two nations. This warning came after high-level discussions in Paris intended to prepare for Trump's anticipated visit to China.

Li Chenggang, representing China's international trade interests, emphasized the potential fallout from Trump's trade investigations into foreign manufacturing. He highlighted the risk these actions pose to the stability of China-US economic ties, cautioning against the damage that could be inflicted.

Amidst these challenges, Trump's visit would mark the first by a US president since 2017, planned five months after meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping. The trip's schedule remains uncertain, further complicated by ongoing concerns about the Iran conflict and its impact on trade dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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