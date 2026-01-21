Left Menu

Chennai Railway's Special Drives Yield Over Rs 32 Lakh in Fines

Chennai division of Southern Railway collected Rs 32.13 lakh in fines through enforcement drives targeting unauthorized travel and littering. The operation aimed at promoting passenger discipline and cleanliness included fines against men in women-only coaches and a focus on issues involving transgender persons.

The Chennai division of Southern Railway has announced the collection of Rs 32.13 lakh in penalties following special enforcement drives aimed at curbing unauthorized travel and littering on its suburban routes.

Conducted between April and December 2025, these campaigns involved ticket examiners and the Railway Protection Force to bolster passenger discipline. Notably, significant fines were imposed on male passengers traveling in women-reserved coaches, with 868 cases resulting in Rs 2.80 lakh in fines.

The division also cracked down on littering, registering 1.12 lakh cases and collecting Rs 28.51 lakh in fines. Additionally, complaints related to transgender persons led to 1,794 cases and fines of Rs 82,100. The division is committed to raising awareness about cleanliness and respect among passengers.

