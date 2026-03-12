Left Menu

Breaking Boundaries: Lisa Keightley's Call for More Female Head Coaches in The Hundred

Lisa Keightley, the only female head coach in the women’s Hundred, emphasizes the need for more female coaches. Despite progress in pay equity, she expresses disappointment at the lack of female representation and encourages aspiring coaches to seize opportunities. Keightley believes change will come over time.

Updated: 12-03-2026 10:00 IST
  • United Kingdom

In a candid endorsement of progress, former Australian cricketer Lisa Keightley has voiced her disappointment at the scarcity of female head coaches in the women's Hundred tournament. Keightley, helming MI London, is currently the sole woman leading a team as head coach among eight teams following a landmark player auction that saw enhanced player salaries and extensive participation.

Keightley applauded the rapid evolution in the women's cricket space, citing the competitive T20 tournaments in India, England, and Australia as pivotal in driving growth and pay equity. However, she highlighted her unique position as the only female head coach, urging more women to step up in the evolving landscape.

With a 20-year career spanning high-profile national teams and T20 leagues, Keightley called for bravery and readiness among female coaches to take head roles and prove their mettle. She remains optimistic, viewing the next five years as crucial in solidifying female coaching presence in cricket.

