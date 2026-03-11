Luxury Lounge at Srinagar Station: Elevating Rail Travel Comfort

A new executive waiting lounge at Srinagar railway station is providing passengers with an elevated, comfortable experience, officials announced on Wednesday. This initiative follows the directive of Jammu Divisional Railway Manager Vivek Kumar, focusing on upgrading passenger amenities at the station.

The lounge, now operational, offers modern interiors, comfortable seating, and essential amenities, ensuring a pleasant stay for commuters. Key facilities include Wi-Fi, dining services, and a tranquil environment. Passengers can access 14 recliner sofas for Rs 50 per hour, while families can opt for two-seater sofas at Rs 20 per hour.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal emphasized the lounge's goal of delivering a premium experience, with world-class comfort for visitors and local travelers alike. Designed to be a peaceful escape from the station's hustle, it underscores the railways' commitment to enhanced passenger services.

