Left Menu

Luxury Lounge at Srinagar Station: Elevating Rail Travel Comfort

A new executive waiting lounge at Srinagar railway station offers passengers a premium experience with modern facilities like Wi-Fi, dining options, and recliner sofas. The initiative, led by Divisional Railway Manager Vivek Kumar, aims to enhance commuter comfort and amenities at the station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 11-03-2026 23:25 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 23:25 IST
Luxury Lounge at Srinagar Station: Elevating Rail Travel Comfort
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A new executive waiting lounge at Srinagar railway station is providing passengers with an elevated, comfortable experience, officials announced on Wednesday. This initiative follows the directive of Jammu Divisional Railway Manager Vivek Kumar, focusing on upgrading passenger amenities at the station.

The lounge, now operational, offers modern interiors, comfortable seating, and essential amenities, ensuring a pleasant stay for commuters. Key facilities include Wi-Fi, dining services, and a tranquil environment. Passengers can access 14 recliner sofas for Rs 50 per hour, while families can opt for two-seater sofas at Rs 20 per hour.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal emphasized the lounge's goal of delivering a premium experience, with world-class comfort for visitors and local travelers alike. Designed to be a peaceful escape from the station's hustle, it underscores the railways' commitment to enhanced passenger services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
2
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
3
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026