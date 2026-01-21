India Aims for 10% Global Share in 6G Patents, Achieves Near 4G Saturation
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced India's ambitious target to contribute 10% to global 6G standards. The country is nearing full 4G saturation, aiming to connect remaining villages by June. India boasts the second-largest 5G subscriber base after China, marking rapid adoption and digital transformation success.
Union Minister of Communications, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, outlined India's ambitious vision to contribute 10% to future 6G global standards as part of the nation's technological aspirations. Simultaneously, the country is on track to achieving full 4G saturation, with efforts to connect every village expected to conclude by June.
Key elements of the global standardization process include artificial intelligence-based networking, integrated sensing, and the utilization of terahertz spectrum bands, according to Scindia. Significantly, seven verticals within the Bharat 6G initiative are focusing on technology, equipment, use cases, and policy, all under rigorous quarterly review.
Minister Scindia highlighted that India is the world's second-largest 5G subscriber base, surpassed only by China. This milestone is part of a broader digital transformation across the nation, following the rollout of 5G services in 2022. With over 400 million users, India stands at the forefront of global 5G adoption.
