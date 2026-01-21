Himachal's New Road Plan: A Step Forward for Rural Connectivity

The Government of India has approved a funding of Rs 2,247.24 crore for Himachal Pradesh under Phase IV of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY-IV), aimed at developing rural roads. The project, announced on Wednesday, includes the construction of 294 roads covering 1,538.608 km, according to an official release.

The plan, discussed in a recent meeting between Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Himachal Pradesh's Minister Vikramaditya Singh, promises to connect over 250 rural habitations. A total of 429 previously unconnected or underserved villages will receive pucca roads, thanks to this joint-funded initiative by the Centre and the State.

This newly sanctioned road network is poised to boost access to essential services and economic opportunities, especially in remote and hilly areas. The initiative also focuses on improvement in tribal and border areas, enhancing disaster management and emergency services. The Public Works Department targets transparency and quality, intending to drive local employment through this venture.