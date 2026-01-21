Left Menu

India's Path to Green Energy: A Blueprint for MSMEs

The report by NITI Aayog proposes establishing a national project management agency to guide MSMEs in transitioning to green energy. It outlines strategies for reducing carbon emissions in key sectors like cement and aluminum, aiming to help India achieve net-zero emissions by 2070.

The government-affiliated think tank, NITI Aayog, has called for the creation of a National Project Management Agency (NPMA) to implement a transition program for MSMEs towards green energy. This initiative is part of India's broader objective to attain net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.

In a detailed report titled 'Roadmap for Green Transition of MSMEs', NITI Aayog suggests that the NPMA should function as an independent advisory body, with operations overseen by an inter-ministerial committee. The agency would facilitate the implementation of green solutions by collaborating closely with MSME clusters.

The think tank also released reports on decarbonizing the cement and aluminum sectors, recommending strategies such as increasing refuse-derived fuel usage, adopting nuclear power, and integrating carbon capture technologies. These measures are intended to significantly cut greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to India's climate commitments made at COP26.

