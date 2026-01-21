India's Path to Green Energy: A Blueprint for MSMEs
The report by NITI Aayog proposes establishing a national project management agency to guide MSMEs in transitioning to green energy. It outlines strategies for reducing carbon emissions in key sectors like cement and aluminum, aiming to help India achieve net-zero emissions by 2070.
- Country:
- India
The government-affiliated think tank, NITI Aayog, has called for the creation of a National Project Management Agency (NPMA) to implement a transition program for MSMEs towards green energy. This initiative is part of India's broader objective to attain net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.
In a detailed report titled 'Roadmap for Green Transition of MSMEs', NITI Aayog suggests that the NPMA should function as an independent advisory body, with operations overseen by an inter-ministerial committee. The agency would facilitate the implementation of green solutions by collaborating closely with MSME clusters.
The think tank also released reports on decarbonizing the cement and aluminum sectors, recommending strategies such as increasing refuse-derived fuel usage, adopting nuclear power, and integrating carbon capture technologies. These measures are intended to significantly cut greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to India's climate commitments made at COP26.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sujal Gram Samvad III Puts Villages at the Centre of India’s Water Governance
Bengaluru: India's Global Investment Gateway
India Launches AI Training for 50,000 Doctors to Modernise Medical Care
Strengthening Democracy: India's First National Legislative Index Unveiled
Bank of India Posts Strong Profit Growth Amid Challenges