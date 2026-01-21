India: From Emerging to Pivotal in Global Economy
Indian ministers declare the country pivotal to global development, shifting from an 'emerging economy' label. Digital infrastructure and economic inclusivity fuel this transformation. India's capacity for innovation and stable democratic institutions hold global significance, redefining it as a critical player on the world stage.
- Country:
- Switzerland
India has transcended its label as an emerging economy, becoming a key player in global development, according to young Indian ministers Harsh Sanghavi and K Rammohan Naidu. Speaking at a forum organized by CII and KPMG, they emphasized India's pivotal role in fostering resilient supply chains and democratic stability worldwide.
Union Civil Aviation Minister Naidu highlighted India's unique intersection of trust, scale, and innovation. He pointed out that the country's digital public infrastructure, like real-time payments and data sharing, has facilitated broad-based growth. Naidu stressed that India is a global digital laboratory, fostering innovation without hefty capital investments, boosting entrepreneurship significantly.
The narrative of India's economic evolution resonates globally, as voiced by industry leaders such as KPMG's Bill Thomas and Yezdi Nagporewalla. Their insights underscore the importance of India's domestic consumption capabilities and the blend of physical and digital infrastructure driving the economy forward. AI implementation further enriches India's global economic contributions, positioning it uniquely for future advancements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
