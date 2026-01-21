Driving Toward Safety: Punjab Police and NHAI Strengthen Highway Coordination

The Punjab Police and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have strengthened their collaborative efforts toward improving highway safety and enforcement, as announced in a coordination meeting on Wednesday.

The meeting, co-chaired by Special DGP (Traffic) and Road Safety Punjab A S Rai and NHAI's regional officer Rakesh Kumar, discussed the effective use of Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS) on both current and forthcoming highway corridors, including the newly inaugurated Kurali-Kharar-Mohali Bypass.

A S Rai outlined plans for integrating enforcement protocols with ATMS data, enabling real-time monitoring and automatic violation detection, as well as coordinated incident response. Upgrades to traffic aid posts at toll plazas and strategic locations are also envisioned to improve roadside visibility and public aid. The meeting reviewed emergency helpline integration and NHAI's commitment to addressing congestion and regularly assessing high-risk 'black spots.'

(With inputs from agencies.)