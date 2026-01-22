Argentina's Economic Contraction: A Temporary Setback in Positive Economic Outlook

Argentina's economic activity contracted by 0.3% in November compared to the same month last year, marking the country's first economic shrinkage of 2025, according to figures released by Argentina's national statistics agency.

This unexpected downturn in Latin America's third-largest economy fell short of analysts' expectations of a 1.7% decrease and significantly below October's 3.2% growth. Five of the economy's sectors, including a 25% fall in fishing, saw annual declines.

Despite the disappointing data, the outlook for 2026 remains optimistic, as President Javier Milei implements policies to boost exports and trim public spending. His initiatives have noticeably reduced inflation from recent extremes.