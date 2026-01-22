Argentina's Economic Contraction: A Temporary Setback in Positive Economic Outlook
Argentina experienced a 0.3% economic contraction in November 2025, marking the first shrinkage that year. Despite the decline, positive growth is predicted for 2026, with reforms from President Milei aiming to stabilize the economy by enhancing exports and reducing public spending.
Argentina's economic activity contracted by 0.3% in November compared to the same month last year, marking the country's first economic shrinkage of 2025, according to figures released by Argentina's national statistics agency.
This unexpected downturn in Latin America's third-largest economy fell short of analysts' expectations of a 1.7% decrease and significantly below October's 3.2% growth. Five of the economy's sectors, including a 25% fall in fishing, saw annual declines.
Despite the disappointing data, the outlook for 2026 remains optimistic, as President Javier Milei implements policies to boost exports and trim public spending. His initiatives have noticeably reduced inflation from recent extremes.
