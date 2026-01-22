Navigating Market Turbulence Amid Greenland Trade Clash

Global investors kicked off 2026 buoyant on booming growth and record stock market highs, riding a wave of tech enthusiasm. Yet, President Trump's dramatic but brief tariff threats over Greenland sent a shiver through international markets, spotlighting the fragility of trade relations.

Even as Trump retracted his threats, the implications of such unpredictable stances underline a year fraught with potential market disruptions. This geopolitical swirl coincided with surveys showing extraordinary investor confidence, with more than half predicting a robust economic 'no landing.'

However, the palpable optimism is countered by threats of geopolitical conflict, evident in a survey highlighting gold as a heavily crowded trade. Discussions abound on the impact of an AI bubble burst or a significant correction in U.S. tech stocks, raising concerns for global economic solidity.

(With inputs from agencies.)