Zee Profits Dip with Advertising Revenue Slump
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd reported a 5.37 per cent decline in net profit for December quarter FY26. Despite a rise in total income, advertising revenue dropped significantly. Subscription and other sales performed better, contributing to the overall income increase.
- Country:
- India
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd announced a 5.37 per cent drop in consolidated net profit at Rs 154.8 crore for the December quarter of FY26, compared to Rs 163.6 crore in the same period the previous year.
The company saw its total income increase by 14.6 per cent to Rs 2,298.5 crore, despite total expenses climbing 20.3 per cent to Rs 2,087.4 crore. Advertising revenue plummeted by 9.4 per cent, amounting to Rs 851.5 crore, while subscription revenue saw a rise of 6.9 per cent, reaching Rs 1,050.2 crore. Meanwhile, revenue from 'Other sales & service' surged over sixfold to Rs 378.4 crore.
On the stock market, shares of ZEEL were traded at Rs 84.85 each on the BSE, marking a 3.55 per cent increase from the previous close.
ALSO READ
Amagi Media Labs Faces Rocky Stock Market Debut: A 4% Drop on Day One
Supreme Court Unveiled: Key Rulings and Observations
Election Commission Bolsters Observers Amidst Protests and Supreme Court Directives in West Bengal
Korea's Currency Rollercoaster and the Undervalued Stock Market
AI Surge Boosts China's Stock Market Amidst Regulatory Measures