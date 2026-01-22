Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Delhi Tourists in Kullu

A tragic accident in Kullu claimed the lives of three tourists from Delhi, including a young girl, when their car crashed on Thursday. The driver is alleged to have lost control, resulting in a collision with a pole and a road parapet, police reported.

The incident occurred near Babeli, around 10 km from Kullu town, as the group was driving back from Manali. Tragically, three of the occupants died instantly at the scene. The remaining three individuals were injured and promptly rescued by police, receiving immediate medical attention at Civil Hospital, Kullu.

The deceased were identified as Devisha, 5, Sakshi, 26, and Soniya, 40. The injured victims, Sachin, Sahil, and Anamika, also from Delhi, remain hospitalized. Kullu Superintendent of Police, Madan Lal, confirmed that a case has been registered, and further investigation into the accident is ongoing.